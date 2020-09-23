Bilkis, The 82-Year-Old ‘Dadi’ of Shaheen Bagh, Makes It to TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2020

New Delhi, September 23: The famous 'Dadi of Shaheen Bagh' has made it to TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2020. The 82-year old Bilkis is now one of one of the most influential people in the world and features in the list of 'Icons' in the Time 100 Most Influential People 2020 list. There are several Indians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, famous Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Google CEO Sundar Pichai are among the Indians who have been named by TIME magazine in its prestigious list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Check List of Time 100 Most Influential People 2020.

The Time 100 Most Influential People 2020 list was released late on Tuesday, naming the world's most influential pioneers, leaders, titans, artists and icons of the year. The old woman was the iconic face during the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi. She sat in the midst of a crowd, surrounded by young women who were protesting with placards displaying verses of revolution. Describing Bilki's determination, the TIME described the old woman saying, "With prayer beads in one hand and the national flag in the other, Bilkis became the voice of the marginalized in India, an 82-year-old who would sit at a protest site from 8 a.m. to midnight".

The old woman protested ever since the government in India passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which could block Muslims from getting citizenship in the country. The 82-year old continued through the cold winter. along with thousands of women who joined her in Shaheen Bagh. She became the symbol of resistance and gave hope and strength to activists and student leaders.

