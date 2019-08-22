Bilateral trade between India, Estonia growing and stands at US$172 million: Venkaiah Naidu

While addressing at India-Estonia Business Forum in Estonia's Tallinn, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "The bilateral trade between India and Estonia is growing and stands at US$172 million at present. Bilateral investments are however at a nascent level. There is great scope for deepening our engagement across sectors and for enhancing trade and investment in both directions. We encourage Indian companies to establish operations in Estonia, taking advantage of technology, cyber security and e-governance expertise. We encourage Indian companies to consider Estonia as a launch pad for European and Nordic-Baltic markets". Earlier, Naidu was accorded with Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Estonia's Tallinn on August 21.