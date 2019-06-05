Our bilateral relations have been scaling new heights: Uzbek Ambassador to India

Uzbekistan Ambassador to India Farhod Arziev congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019 on behalf of Uzbekistan's President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. While talking to ANI, he said, "Recently our bilateral relations have been scaling new heights. One of historical moments that took place this year was the joint initiative of Uzbekistan and India which took great dialogue mechanism at level of ministers of foreign affairs."