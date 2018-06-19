Bilateral co-operation in education was important since PM Modi's first visit to France: Sushma Swaraj

India and France are collaborating to form a strong partnership in the fields of education, science and technology, development and energy. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swarajwho arrived in France as a part of her four-nation spoke on the various exchange programs collaborated between the institutions of the two countries. "Agenda for bilateral co-operation in the field of education found an important place in discussions during the very first visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France in April 2015. India and France have put up in place arrangements for extended residence permit to facilitate professional experience of students in both countries. This has benefitted students a lot. There are a large number of MOUs between edicational institutions of India and France. There's also a vibrant student exchange program in field of Management Studies. Almost all branches of the Indian Institute of Management have collaborations with French Management Instutitions," said Sushma Swaraj.