Biker crushed by speeding DTC bus

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) A 29-year-old man was crushed by a speeding Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in south Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Suraj of Sangam Vihar, an executive in a multinational company in the Kalkaji area, was on his way to office when the bus rammed his motorcycle from behind around 7 a.m. on Monday near Majeedia Hospital and dragged the two-wheeler for more than 100 metres.

Suraj was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The driver of the bus plying on the Ambedkar Nagar-Anand Vihar bus terminal route has been identified but is on the run, a police officer said. The bus was later found parked on the roadside in south Delhi.

