Biju George roped in as fielding coach of women's cricket team

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Biju George has been appointed the fielding coach of the Indian women's cricket team as it assembles here for a preparatory camp from June 6-10, ahead of the ICC World Cup, scheduled from June 24 to July 23 in England and Wales, it was announced on Monday.

Announcing the appointment, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the arrival of George will be a big "boost" for the team which has recently enjoyed an unbeaten streak of 16 matches, the second longest in women's One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

After the training camp, the team will leave on June 11 and arrive in England one week prior to the official warm-up matches, according to the BCCI release.

They will train at Loughborough MCC University and play a practice match against England on June 13 before heading to Derbyshire for a camp.

The team will be based in Derby and play two warm-up games against New Zealand (June 19) and Sri Lanka (June 21).

