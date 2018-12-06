Biju Balendran is new MD, CEO of Renault Nissan Automotive India

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Renault Nissan Automotive India on Thursday said Biju Balendran has been appointed as the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The company meets the domestic vehicle demands for Renault, Datsun and Nissan in India.

Further the company announced that Sambath Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) for Nissan India Operations.

"In their new roles, Biju will be responsible for all the manufacturing operations of the Renault-Nissan Alliance factory at Oragadam, Chennai, while Sambath will lead finance for Nissan India Operations (Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd and Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd)," the company said in a statement.

--IANS

rv/nir