Bijapur police has organised a 12 km Police Commemoration Run on the eve of Police commemoration day in the district headquarter. The cross country run was organised to pay homage to slain soldiers who lost their lives to establish peace in the region. More than 2000 participants from different parts of India took part in the run. The run was organised under the banner 'Manva Puna Bijapur'. The winners of the run were given awards.