Bihar Shocker: Woman Gangraped, Assaulted, Hung From Electric Pole With No Clothes On in Samastipur

Samastipur, May 26: In a horrific incident in Bihar, a woman was raped, assaulted and hung from an electric poll by a group of unidentified people. The incident took place in Chakhabib Rudhiya village of Bihar's Samastipur on Tuesday. The woman, who was found unconscious, is battling for her life. Her condition is said to be critical. There were preparations going on for wedding at the victim's house. No arrest has been made so far, reports said. Bihar Police Registered 730 Rape Cases in 2019, Reveals State Crime Record Bureau Data.

The woman had gone to toilet when a group of men got hold of her and took her to a secluded place. She was brutally assaulted and raped. The accused hung her from an electric pole with no clothes on. When locals spotted her, they took her to a sub-divisional hospital in Dalsinghsarai. She was later referred to another hospital where she is battling for her life and her condition remains critical, an India Today report said.

There were seven labourers who were working in tents at the victim's residence. Locals suspect that some of the labourers would have committed the henious crime. All of the labourers have been handed over to the police for questioning. An investigation was underway. Earlier this month, a COVID-19-positive woman, who was admitted at the private hospital in Patna, was gang-raped.

Reacting to the incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) sought time-bound probe into the matter. NCW chief Rekha Sharma also wrote to the Director General of Police of Bihar to immediately intervene in the matter and register an FIR against the accused.