Bihar reports 1,439 Covid cases, active count surpasses 14000

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 29 (ANI): As many as 1,439 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Bihar on September 28, taking the total count of active cases here to 14,390, said the State Health Department on Tuesday.

While the highest number of cases were reported from Patna at 195, districts like Bokaro, Gopalganj and Ranchi reported just one case each.

As many as 99 people detected positive for the virus in Purnia.

With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The national COVID-19 count stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases. This includes 51,01,398 cured and discharged or migrated patients and 96,318 deaths. (ANI)

