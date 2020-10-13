Bihar Was Never A 2-Front State & There’s No ‘Vote Katwa’ Either

The existence of several smaller players has complicated the political field for Bihar. Besides the two main fronts – the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan – the ongoing Assembly elections will have several smaller fronts and parties in the fray.

These smaller parties and fronts are often labelled as ‘Vote Katwa’ or spoilers. But this is a simplistic view and is based on the assumption that Bihar is a two-front race. This piece will show that this has never been the case throughout Bihar’s electoral history.

But before that, let’s take a look at the various political actors battling it out in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Which Parties And Alliances Are in The Fray?

The two main contenders – National Democratic Alliance and Mahagathbandhan – are themselves multi-party coalitions.

National Democratic Alliance

CM Face: Nitish Kumar - JD(U)

Constituent Parties: BJP, Janata Dal (United), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insan Party.

Mahagathbandhan

CM Face: Tejashwi Yadav - RJD

Constituent Parties: Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Then there are three smaller players that are making their presence felt.

Lok Janshakti Party

CM Face: Chirag Paswan

The LJP says it is part of the NDA nationally and wants a government along with the BJP but not the JD(U) in Bihar It is has mostly put up candidates in seats that the JD(U) is contesting.

Grand Democratic Secular Front

CM Face: Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP)

Constituent Parties: Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Bahujan Samaj Party, Devendra Yadav’s Samajwadi Janata Dal (Democratic), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Janatantrik Party (Socialist).

Progressive Democratic Alliance

CM Face: Pappu Yadav

Constituent Parties: Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party, Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party and the Social Democratic Party of India.

In addition to these parties, several parties that would be putting up candidates include Congress' allies in other states like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal.

Bihar Has Never Been a Two-Horse Race

Ever since its first Assembly election in 1951, Bihar has never been a simple two-front or two-party race. To understand this, a few statistics would be helpful.

In 15 Assembly elections held since Independence, the winning party or front in Bihar has never secured more than 45 percent of the total votes.

This didn't change even after four huge events that altered the states politics: the 1975-77 Emergency, implementation of Mandal Commission report and the Ram Mandir agitation (both in the late 1980s and early 1990s) and the bifurcation of the state in 2000.

Anything around or above 40 percent of the total votes has led to very strong victories for any front or party.

The top two parties or pre-poll alliances have never secured more than two thirds of the popular vote except on one occasion.

