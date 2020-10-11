Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar announces JDU's '7 Nischay part-2' for development, self-reliance

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced Janata Dal United's (JDU's) "7 Nischay part-2" plan for the State's development and making it self-reliant in the coming years.

Kumar said the "7 Nischay part-2" is in continuation with the earlier set of promises made to the public during the ongoing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule in the State.

The CM's tweet enlists the promises, which include imparting technical education to the youth and promoting entrepreneurship, made to the people of the state.

Creating a centre for excellence for promoting quality of training in ITI and polytechnic institutions, setting up district wise mega-skill centres for giving job oriented training, tool rooms and training centres in each division and a new department for skill development and entrepreneurship will also be set up. The government will also provide 50 per cent grants, up to a maximum of Rs 3 lakhs, for setting up a new business and on loans of up to Rs 7 lakhs, grants of seven per cent will be given by the government.

Apart from this, for female empowerment, Kumar announced that females passing Class 12 exams will be given Rs 25,000 each, and Rs 50,000 each for passing Graduation as financial help.

The government will also provide a maximum of Rs 5 lakhs, 50 per cent of project cost, as grant, apart from providing interest-free loans on up to Rs 5 lakhs. Kumar also promises to increase the participation of women in local administration, police, and in district-level offices, among others through reservations.

Farmers will get water for their crops in their fields, "in every possible manner", as per the promises while every village will get solar-street lights, and solid and liquid waste management plants, along with maintenance and carrying out all projects, including tap water to every house, and building toilets, will be carried out.

Moreover, it also contains promises of creating facilities in the city areas and building roads across the length and breadth of the state to boost connectivity. Improving healthcare facilities for the people also occupies a position in the JDU's agenda.

"Serving the people is our dharma (duty). I thank you all for allowing me to serve Bihar. I have confidence that with your cooperation and blessings we will set 7 Nischay part-2 into motion to make the state's development reach new heights and make an efficient and self-reliant Bihar," read Kumar's tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bihar CM had released the list of 115 candidates for the Bihar polls. Interestingly, the party has denied tickets to 11 of its sitting MLAs while accomodating turncoats.

JDU has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for Bihar Assembly polls.

JDU has given seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM from its 122 seats while the BJP gave 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share of 121 seats.

The four parties are also likely to release a joint manifesto soon.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)