Bihar Polls: Will Modi ‘Help’ Nitish Win Despite ‘Differences’?

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kosi Rail Mahasetu and dedicated it to the nation on 20 September. Several rail projects were also inaugurated. PM Modi and Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar have been on shilanyas and inauguration spree just days before the Election Commission is expected to blow the poll bugle for Bihar. Nitish is seeking a 4th term for himself in poll bound Bihar amidst a challenging environment of COVID, floods and migrant crisis.

This will be the first state elections in the aftermath of COVID and could shape the future of digital politics in India. A section of media and political pundits have written off Tejaswi Yadav led Mahagathbandhan (MGB) and are predicting a NDA sweep. Both the groups (NDA and MGB) are facing teething troubles from alliance partners.

Anti-Incumbency Sentiments Brewing Against Nitish Kumar

15 years in power is a long enough time to develop anti-incumbency. A sort of lethargy, boredom starts creeping in voters’ minds. Nitish having seen the results in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, where BJP was expected to sail through easily, is leaving nothing to chance.

Many top politicians have lost elections while seeking re-election for 4th term - Tarun Gogoi (Assam), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Raman Singh (Chhattisgarh), Sheila Dixit (Delhi), Bidhan Chandra Roy (West Bengal)) and Lalu Prasad Yadav / Rabri Devi (Bihar). Naveen Patnaik, Jyoti Basu and Narendra Modi are the only prominent CMs who have defied this trend.

Huge anti-incumbency is brewing against Nitish Kumar and he is short of ideas this time around. He won 2005 elections riding on Bihari asmita plank and deriding jungle raj, 2010 on sushasan plank and 2015 emerging as a challenger to Modi, helped by the DNA fiasco and alliance with Lalu’s party.

In 2020, he is talking like BJP and Modi, asking what RJD did in 15 years when it was in power, similar to BJP's 70 years jibe on Congress at the centre. But even hard-core supporters feel he hasn’t achieved much in this term, spending most days to keep his chair. .

The Nitish-Modi Relationship & Nitish Kumar’s PM ‘Aspirations’

Nitish and Modi share a tumultuous relationship. While Nitish was CM of Bihar, he didn’t allow BJP to use Modi as star campaigner in polls. He even returned Gujarat’s flood relief money sent in 2010.

Nitish left NDA in June 2013 after Modi was made the BJP Campaign Committee Chief when it became clear that Modi would be the PM face of BJP. Nitish himself nurtured Prime Ministerial ambitions.

"The people of this country will never accept divisive forces. Their aim is to divide and rule this nation. We knew this would happen. About them, we can say vinash kale vipreet buddhi ," Kumar was quoted by NDTV as saying, at that point.

After being routed in Lok Sabha 2014, where JD(U) could manage only two seats, Nitish made friends with his rival and bête noire Lalu Yadav. The Mahagathbandhan comprising JD(U), RJD and the Congress stopped the BJP juggernaut in Bihar in 2015 state elections, with Nitish retaining the CM chair, dealing a hard blow to Modi. Nitish was more popular in Bihar than even Modi.

The two exchanged heated barbs during the 2015 election campaign. Modi in an election rally said that there is something wrong in the political DNA of Nitish for frequently changing his political allegiance. Nitish hit back claiming Modi was insulting the people of Bihar. A campaign was started wherein JDU claimed some 50 lakh people sent their DNA samples to Modi for testing.

Nitish also criticized Modi’s demonetization plan. He said, "The Centre has to tell us what the benefit from demonetisation was. When nowhere in the world a cashless or less cash economy has worked, how will it work in a country like India?”

In 2017, when Lalu and family were embroiled in fresh corruption cases, Nitish returned to the NDA, satisfied that he had proved a point to the Modi-Shah duo that he could win without their support. In 2019, he bargained hard with the BJP for seats, getting an equal number (17) to contest and won all, barring one.

However, post results, he was again snubbed by Modi when BJP offered just 1 cabinet position to JD(U). Nitish demanded at least 6 positions and declined the offer citing parties with fewer seats (like Akali Dal and Paswan’s LJP) were also getting similar representation.

Story continues