Bihar Polls: Brand Nitish Kumar Is In Crisis & There’s No Way Out

Brand Nitish Kumar is facing a crisis. And with barely a few weeks to go before the first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections, there’s unlikely to be any improvement.

To understand this crisis, it’s important to compare Nitish Kumar’s current campaign with the one in 2015.

With a bright poster saying “Bihar mein bahar ho, phir se Nitish Kumar ho”, election strategist Prashant Kishor had announced Nitish Kumar as the face of the Mahagathbandhan in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections.

This slogan, along with few other campaigns, created a buzz around Kumar and projected him as someone who could take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had won a massive victory in the national election in the previous year.

This was a fight between two duos for dominance in Indian politics. On the one hand there were PM Modi and Amit Shah who had come from Gujarat and changed national politics in a short period of time and on the other hand there was the Bihari duo of Kumar and Kishor, who had fallen out with the former.

The ‘PK Factor’

When Kishor reached his home state Bihar, he had just been dumped by Modi-Shah despite scripting a memorable campaign for Modi in the national election. The scriptwriter of the ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ campaign was looking for another tea party.

Kumar had been similarly insulted by the powerful duo and lost his political heft in trying to become an anti-Modi alternative. The union of two Bihari egos was a natural and apt response to the two domineering Gujarati egos.

Momentarily, the Bihari egos won and that too spectacularly. The victory in Bihar showed that Modi was vulnerable and with the right campaign and arithmetic he too could be defeated. But, more importantly, it showed that Kishor’s intervention in the Modi campaign was not an exception.

The victory confirmed that Indian political landscape was ready for organised intervention from political strategists who used modern communication tools and particularly exploited social media and artificial intelligence. This was much before the Cambridge Analytica happened and the world realised how social media algorithm could change the political game.

The clever Kumar saw this new trend soon enough. What else explains the rapid rise of Kishor in the Janata Dal (United)? In 2018, Kishor was made the national vice-president of the party, and it was also speculated that he would be the heir to Kumar.

However, this bonhomie soon began to unravel. Why that happened deserves a separate story. But it is clear that Kumar’s current lackluster campaign is missing Kishor’s touch.

The Bihar chief minister is now fighting a solo battle electorally and in terms of perception. Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared Kumar to be the alliance’s chief-ministerial candidate, reports suggest that the party may try to undermine him. Few have even already written Nitish Kumar’ s political obituary.

What’s Missing in Nitish Kumar’s Campaign?

Does Kumar’s campaign in 2020 look defeated and devoid of fresh ideas in the absence of Kishor? How does he plan to fill the gap created by Kishor’s exit? At least, this is clear that Kumar’s current campaign stands in stark contrast to what happened in 2015, when Kishor spearheaded it.

