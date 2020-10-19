Bihar polls: BJP to telecast PM Modi's election rallies digitally

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): In an effort to reach out to the maximum possible people amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies digitally in Bihar.

Devendra Fadnavis, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bihar Assembly election in-charge leading a strategy meet in Bodh Gaya on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally will be telecast through a digital medium in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will hold meetings in every five villages of a constituency through LEDs parallelly. This way we will hold 100 meetings at a time. This will be our effort towards ensuring social distancing in view of COVID-19," Fadnavis said.

"PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held," Fadnavis had said during a press conference earlier.

The BJP and the JDU have agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly in Bihar which will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)