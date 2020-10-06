Bihar polls: BJP backs Nitish Kumar, rebuffs LJP; shooter Shreyasi Singh in first list of 27 candidates

The NDA will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly election with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar at its chief ministerial face, the alliance partners said at a press conference on Tuesday.

While the JD(U) will contest in 122 seats, the BJP will contest in 121 seats, Kumar announced on Tuesday.

There are total 243 seats in Bihar Assembly, elections to which will take place in three phases.

"We have agreed to a formula under which the JD(U) has got 122 seats and the remaining 121 have gone to the BJP. The JD(U) will part with seven from its quota to accommodate HAM. The BJP will accommodate Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), the new entrant in the NDA," Kumar said.

While announcing the seat-sharing formula, the BJP backed to the hilt Nitish Kumar as its leader in the state and rebuffed a rebellious Chirag Paswan, while acknowledging his LJP as an ally "at the Centre".

The BJP on Tuesday also released its first list of 27 candidates, which included international shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui constituency and former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya.

BJP rebuffs Chirag Paswan's LJP

The crowded press conference was held nearly two hours after a marathon meeting held at the Chief Minister's official residence which was attended by top leaders of the BJP, including its national general secretary in-charge for the state Bhupendra Yadav, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and state president Sanjay Jaiswal.

After the meeting was over, Jaiswal appeared at a media centre set up by the party at a city hotel to give a soundbite, less than a minute long, wherein he reaffirmed the NDAs full support to Nitish Kumar.

The two parties also dispelled the misgivings about the BJP changing its mind post-polls in the event of a better strike rate than the JD(U) and rebuffed Chirag Paswan's LJP, which has taken a dissenting stand against Bihar chief minsiter and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.

"The BJP is completely behind Nitish Kumar to contest the election under his leadership. It's clear that the two parties with the BJP and JD(U) will win the election with two-third majority," said Bhupender Yadav, BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Bihar and Gujarat.

He added that the alliance win the election with two-third majority.

The BJP and LJP had contested the election together in the previous election. The JD(U), which had contested the polls as part of the Bihar Mahagathbandhan alliance with the RJD and Congress, later broke out of it and joined the NDA.

On Tuesday, the NDA announced no seats for the LJP, putting an end to suspicions in the JD(U) camp over the LJP. According to PTI, the BJP is said to have grown uncomfortable with Chirag's talk of helping formation of a government headed by the saffron party besides his insistence on using the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slogans seeking to drive a wedge between BJP and JD(U).

The saffron party is also said to have been riled by a development earlier on Tuesday as well when Rajendra Singh, a senior BJP leader from Bihar with deep roots in the Sangh Parivar, was inducted by Chirag into the LJP at New Delhi.

Expressing rejoice over the development, Chirag had announced that Singh will be fielded from Dinara constituency in Rohtas district, from where the JD(U) has fielded sitting MLA and minister Jai Kumar Singh. Journalists present at the press conference also posed a question about whether the BJP will insist on having its own chief minister if it performed better than the JD(U) in the October-November polls.

Speculations in this regard have grown strong since the Lok Sabha polls of last year wherein both BJP and JD(U) contested 17 seats each and the former won all but the latter settled with all but one.

"Please be rest assured. Nitish Kumar will be our chief minister irrespective of which party gets how many seats", Sushil Kumar Modi said in reply to the question. Asked whether the LJP would cease to be a part of the NDA following the developments in Bihar, Sushil Modi replied cryptically "as Sanjay Jaiswal has already said, LJP is our ally at the Centre".

