Bihar Panchayat Polls: Arms Licence And Land Papers Are Valid Documents For Voting

The Bihar State Election Commission (SEC) has added two more documents in the recognized documents category for voting. Apart from the existing documents, those who don’t have voter identity cards or any other recognized documents can now cast their votes by showing one of these two papers.

The State Election Commission has taken this decision to increase the participation of more people in voting for the Panchayat elections.

In the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, only 14 documents were approved for voting. Now, the SEC has approved 16 documents for voting in the Panchayat elections by including two new documents – Arms licenses and land papers.

The documents recognized by the SEC for voting include Aadhar card, ID card issued to state/Central government employees, pension card with photo, job card issued under MGNREGA, smart card issued by National Population Register, banks or Post office photo passbook, PAN card, driving license, identity card issued to MPs and MLAs, photo identity card, freedom fighter identity card, disability identity card, arms license passport, photo identity card issued from educational institutions, property documents and landholding document.

According to media reports, the panchayat polls will be held in ten phases starting from the last week of August till October end. The Bihar panchayat polls were scheduled to be held in March and April. However, elections were deferred owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polling will be held for 8003 panchayats in the state in which 6.38 crore eligible voters will cast their votes to choose their representatives for a term of five years.

