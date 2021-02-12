Bihar in pact with UNEP for low-carbon development pathway

Patna, Feb 12 (PTI) The Bihar government on Friday signed an agreement with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to prepare a strategy for climate resilience and low-carbon development pathway.

The UNEP will provide technical advice and review as well as advocacy support for stakeholder action, an official statement said.

The UNEP will also provide technical assistance to Bihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments.

It will also suggest revisions to the State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCC), under which each state's climate priorities converge with India's National Action Plan on Climate Change.

Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo said that the phenomenon of climate change rings a global alarm and warrants immediate attention and action.

'Climate change mitigation and adaption, along with environmental sustainability, has been a focus area of the government, led from the front by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are extremely pleased about this collaborative effort of the Bihar government with UNEP to make the state a climate resilient and low carbon development state,' he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said that the new agreement will add to the green initiatives already taken by the state government.

Stae Environment Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh said, 'Indian lifestyles have traditionally been sustainable.

Behavioral change will go a long way in bringing about a transformational impact.' Satya S Tripathi, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Head of UNEP New York Office said, the partnership between UNEP and Bihar government is a vital step towards achieving sustainable development for all.

'UNEP looks forward to Bihar leading the way in India in the transition to a low-emission economy,' he added. PTI AR SOM SOM