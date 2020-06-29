Bihar MLC Election 2020: Sunil Singh, Kumud Verma, Sameer Kumar Singh And 6 Others Elected Unopposed to Legislative Council

Patna, June 29: BISCOMAUN Chairman Sunil Singh, Mumbai businessman Farukh Shaikh, Gulam Gaus, Sanjay Prakash alias Sanjay Mayukh, Sameer Kumar Singh and four others were declared elected unopposed to the Bihar Legislative Council on Monday, June 29. Bihar Minister Tests COVID-19 Positive Two Days After Meeting at Secretariat, Placed Under Quarantine in Katihar.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Steps Up Attack on Government Over Fuel Price Hike, Demands Rollback of Increased Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel

Sunil Singh, Ram Bali Chandravanshi and Farukh Shaikh (all of them from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), three Janata Dal-United (JDU) candidates- Gulam Gaus, Kumud Verma, Bhism Sahni, two BJP candidates- Sanjay Prakash alias Sanjay Mayukh and Samrat Chaudhary and one congress candidate Sameer Kumar Singh were in the fray for nine vacant seats. All of them were elected unopposed.

ANI Tweet:

Also Read | 'Let's Debate India-China Row in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi Will Hold His Position': Capt Amarinder Singh to HM Amit Shah

9 MLCs-3 each from JD(U) and RJD, 2 from BJP and 1 from Congress elected unopposed to Bihar Legislative Council. — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020





The results were officials announced on Monday after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 pm. Amit Shah’s Bihar Rally Amid Crisis of the Century Nothing but Political Vulturism: Tejashwi Yadav.

The nine MLCs, whose terms expired, include Bihar cabinet member Ashok Chaudhary, former Acting Chairman Haroon Rashid, former minister PK Shahi (all from JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party's national media co-convenor Sanjay Prakash alias Sanjay Mayukh.