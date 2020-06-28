Bihar Minister Tests COVID-19 Positive Two Days After Meeting at Secretariat, Placed Under Quarantine in Katihar

Patna, June 28: A minister in the Bihar Government tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a tweet by ANI reported. As per latest updates, the minister is under quarantine in Katihar. Reports inform that two days ago, he had held a meeting at the state secretariat. The COVID-19 tally in Bihar continued to witness a huge spike with the total coronavirus cases touching 8,979. India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 5,28,859, Death Toll Rises to 16,095.

On Saturday, a as many as 301 people testing positive for the virus, while two new deaths were reported from the state. The total death toll in the state mounted to 58, officials said. In Bihar, only Darbhanga, Patna and Saran -- with five deaths each -- have reported a higher number of casualties. COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 38 districts of the state. The highest numbers are Patna (557), Bhagalpur (430), Madhubani (424), Siwan (401), Begusarai (384) and Rohtas (323).

Here's the tweet:

A minister of Bihar Government tests positive for COVID19 and is under quarantine in Katihar. Two days ago, he held a meeting at the state secretariat. — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020





According to Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, a 60-year-old man from Rohtas district died on Friday. He was also suffering from other ailments. Reports inform that the other fatality was reported from Begusarai, though details like the time of death, age and medical history of the deceased were not known. Begusarai now accounts for four fatalities. Singh informed that the that the state's recovery rate at 78 per cent was significantly higher than the national average of 58.14 per cent.