Bihar man detained by Nepal Police, narrates incident of firing at international border

Sitamarhi (Bihar), June 13 (ANI): Bihar man, who was detained by Nepal's security personnel, released by them and returned to Sitamarhi on June 13. He had bruised on his body. On June 12, Nepal Border Police started firing at international border in which 1 person died while 2 got injured. He narrated the whole incident and said, “My son and I were at the border to meet my daughter-in-law (a Nepali national). Security personnel from that side hit my son. They asked me to shut up when I asked why did they do that. They called up 10 more security personnel, they came to border and fired bullets in air. We ran to return to India when they started firing, but they dragged me from Indian side, hit me with rifle butt and took me to Nepal's Sangrampur. They told me to confess that I was brought there from Nepal. I told them you can kill me but I was brought there from India.”