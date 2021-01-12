Bihar govt using COVID as excuse to escape Assembly, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo)

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 12 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed the 'Double Engine' National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led Bihar government and said the government is using the COVID-19 pandemic to stop the functioning of state Assembly.

Citing media reports, Yadav said the Bihar government had conducted elections and opened the schools during the ongoing pandemic, but are escaping to face the House.

"The Bihar government is escaping to face the House in the name of coronavirus. The government wants to run away from issues of public interest because this corrupt government has no answers to the questions of the public. They held elections during the pandemic, opened schools, but will conveniently not allow Assembly session," Yadav tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

He further took a dig at the NDA government and questioned why it is not making Patna University a central university when there are NDA governments in both the Centre and the state.

"Is there any moral and political power in the double engine government of Bihar, many parties of NDA, 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha MPs of NDA, 9 Rajya Sabha MPs, half a dozen ministers, two Deputy Chief Ministers and the Chief Minister, who could make Patna University a central university?" he said in another tweet. (ANI)