Bihar Governor approves DGP Gupteshwar Pandey's request for voluntary retirement

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 23 (ANI): Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday approved the request of State Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey, seeking voluntary retirement (VRS) from services.

Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, DG Civil Defence and Fire Services has been given the additional charge of DGP Bihar till further orders.

Pandey is likely to contest as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, sources said.

In relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Pandey had alleged that Mumbai Police was not fair in investigating the late actor's death.

Earlier, Bihar Police and Mumbai Police engaged in a tug of war for an investigation into Rajput's death. An FIR was registered in Patna based on the complaint of Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty and others in several sections including abetment to suicide.

Later, the matter reached the Supreme Court which asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. (ANI)

