'This Is Wrong': Journalists, Politicians Call Out Nirmala Sitharaman's Free COVID-19 Vaccine Promise During Bihar Poll

The BJP’s promise of free vaccination for each person in Bihar in its manifesto for the state election has drawn sharp criticism from people, journalists and politicians.
The announcement was made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who released the party’s manifesto on Thursday. Bihar goes to polls next week.
“Bihar is a politically sensitive state. Here people cannot be fobbed off with empty promises. Claims made by parties are likely to be weighed against their past track record. This is where the BJP scores,” Sitharaman said during the press conference.
“As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination,” she said, adding, “This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesito.”
The election promise was quickly slammed by several journalists who criticised the politicisation of a vaccine during a global pandemic.
Indian minister quoting her party (BJP ) manifesto promises free #COVID19 #vaccine to each person from Bihar state which is going to polls; sparking concerns about whether a vaccine will be used as a political tool, rather than reaching those on frontline, and most at risk, first https://t.co/S3L4bWReLm— Yogita Limaye (@yogital) October 22, 2020
In India, the national Finance Minister here is using the Covid-19 vaccine as a political tool to win votes in the state of Bihar, where elections take place this month.— Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) October 22, 2020
This is wrong at so many levels. Unbelievable. But I am pretty sure there is a justification ready, because there is a justification for everything. https://t.co/eCZAMAVkJD— Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) October 22, 2020
Why must health and the corona vaccine become an election issue? Why even promise free vaccinations in Bihar when it won’t even be ready as the FM says... https://t.co/gMMXxcQsFl— Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) October 22, 2020
Is this a promise or a veiled threat? Ministers cannot use health services due to every citizen for partisan party politics at election time. Whether Bihar votes @BJP4India or not, all citizens must have equal access to #COVID vaccine. #vaccinepolitics #BiharElections2020 https://t.co/R6zyL1PU0S— Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) October 22, 2020
This is so indefensibly outrageous that fairly sure the BJP/Govt will walk back from this - "we will give it to all" etc. Except as the FM has said, the free vaccine for Bihar promise is in their manifesto. As the first point. https://t.co/PEr2FFOFwS— Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) October 22, 2020
Questions.— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) October 22, 2020
1. Will other states also get free vaccine?
2. Will Bihar get free vaccine first?
3. If BJP loses in Bihar, will the state still get the free vaccine?
4. Who is funding the distribution of free vaccine? States or Union?
5. What is govt's vaccine distribution plan? https://t.co/MdNiHE6LPW
People also had questions on what would happen to the promise if a BJP or NDA government did not come to power in Bihar.
What if Bihar won't vote for BJP ? Will they get the vaccine free or not ? And what about other states of India ? Aren't they eligible to get free vaccine ? Politicisation of vaccine by centre what else can you expect from an incompetent govt ?— Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) October 22, 2020
Politicisation of vaccine!— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 22, 2020
Centre has not yet said that the vaccine will be free for all Indians but for Bihar they are promising it free for all just because they've polls. This is very unfortunate. What if Bihar don't vote BJP? Will they not get it free then? Non sense!
Means for Maharashtrian to get free vaccine, one need to wait till next Poll— Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) October 22, 2020
So @nsitharaman promises free vaccines to people of Bihar if @BJP4India wins the State elections!?— Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) October 22, 2020
Question - who is ruling India right now and why aren't other citizens entitled for free vaccine (provided, one is available)!?🤔🤔 https://t.co/aKj4U9cfRQ
Politicians also called out the Union minister’s statement and asked for Election Commission to take cognisance of it.
Free Covid vaccine is a right of every citizen of my country. Surprised to see this being pitched as a poll promise by BJP in Bihar.— TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) October 22, 2020
The @ECISVEEP must take suo moto cognisance as the Modi Govt can't be selective about free access to Covid Vaccine depending on electoral results.
Will @BJP4India be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury? If it’s coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay? There is so much wrong with this blatant populism that shamefully exploits COVID fears. https://t.co/ek796weG84— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 22, 2020
This is a berserk promise even by BJP standards!!— Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) October 22, 2020
- It's the govt's job to ensure everyone gets vaccine whether they win or not. Why would that be a manifesto promise?
- If BJP doesn't win, Bihar won't get a vaccine?
- What about people from other states? We don't get vaccine? https://t.co/tJsrmX3OsV
It takes lots of shameless to announce availability of vaccine to people of state as a poll promise with taking other states of country for granted, in a pandemic where the nation is placed on no.2 on worst affected chart globally.— Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) October 22, 2020
Please Take Care Bihar..#का_किये_हो_मोदीजी
However, shortly after Sitharaman’s press conference BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya justified the promise saying health was a state subject and state government had the right to decide whether the vaccine would be provided for free.
BJP’s manifesto promises free Covid vaccine. Like all programs, center will provide vaccines to states at a nominal rate. It is for the state Govts to decide if they want to give it free or otherwise. Health being a state subject, Bihar BJP has decided to give it free. Simple.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 22, 2020
Bihar goes to polls in three phases, starting on October 28. Counting of votes is set to take place on November 10.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost India and has been updated.