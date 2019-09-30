Bihar flood: Disaster Management asks for high-power intensity pumping machines from Coal India

Heavy rainfall led to flood-like situation in Patna. According to Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, at least 29 people have died due to rainfall. Principal Secretary Disaster Management of Bihar, Pratyaya Amrit gave deets on the measure for controlling flood. He said, "We're working to fulfill demand of drinking water in flood-affected areas. We're trying to restore power supply in affected areas. Also, we've asked for 2 high-power intensity pumping machines from Coal India to pump out flood water." Bihar government also has asked Indian Air Force for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines in the flood-affected areas of Patna.