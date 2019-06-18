Bihar encephalitis outbreak: MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav defends Health Minister Mangal Pandey

Janata Dal (United)'s MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav defended Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey for asking the cricket score during a meeting on the AES outbreak. While speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "During India-Pakistan matches, there's nationalism in people's heart, they want India to win. They did everything seriously in the meeting and asked for score in between, the Opposition's allegations aren't true." India was playing with Pakistan on Sunday when, during a meeting on the AES outbreak, Pandey asked how many wickets had fallen. The video went viral soon after and Pandey was heavily trolled.