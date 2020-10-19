Bihar Elections: Has Tejashwi Yadav Turned the Battle Around?

Two interesting developments took place in the Bihar election campaign on Monday, 19 October and both underline one thing.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai challenged the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav to a debate. The BJP from its official twitter handle put out a video that sought to remind voters of what it calls the Jungle Raj during the rule of Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad.

Both developments reveal that Tejashwi Yadav appears to have slightly shaken the National Democratic Alliance, which till now seemed to be heading towards a clear victory in Bihar.

Rai's challenge in particular can even be seen as an acknowledgement that in the not-so-distant future, the politics of Bihar will revolve around two poles - the BJP and the RJD.

It's clear that what was predicted to be a one-sided Bihar election, has suddenly come alive. And the credit partly goes to a sharp campaign Tejashwi Yadav in the past few weeks.

This article will try and answer two questions:

What's behind Tejashwi Yadav's revival?

Can he turn this election around?

Let’s begin with the first. There are three aspects to Tejashwi Yadav’s sudden revival. Let’s look at them one by one.

1. Focus on Jobs

According to CVoter's survey data from October first week, close to 50 percent respondents in Bihar said that unemployment was the most important issue for them in this election. This was an increase of close to 25 percentage points from the survey two weeks ago.

This means that the proportion of people who consider jobs as the main issue doubled in two weeks. It is this sentiment that Tejashwi is trying to tap with a clear campaign focussed on this one issue.

According to CVoter’s survey, nearly 50 percent people in Bihar said that unemployment is the biggest issue for them in this election. This is the vote Tejashwi is trying to tap into.

Every speech he makes and most posters or social media creatives put up for his campaign focus on this one issue.

Tejashwi has made three major promises on this front:

Creation of 10 lakh jobs. According to him, these would mean filling up of 4.5 lakh existing vacancies and 5.5 lakh additional appointments that were required in health, police, education and other departments. He says that that 1.25 lakh new doctors are also needed to fulfill Bihar's healthcare needs and 3 lakh more school teachers as well. No fees to be charged for government job applications Giving equal salary for equal work to four lakh teachers.

2. Coherence Within the Alliance

This focus on jobs also dovetails well with Tejashwi's pre-poll alliance with the Congress and the three Left parties - CPI-ML, CPI and CPI-M. The idea of the alliance is to focus on the poor, unemployed and farmers and not so much on specific caste groups.

"The alliance shouldn't be seen as a coalition of caste-groups. Obviously certain caste groups vote for certain parties more than others and that will continue to happen. But the narrative and appeal our alliance should be broader," a strategist involved with Tejashwi's campaign said.

Apparently, it was this thinking that drove the RJD chief not to concede much to caste-based parties like the Vikassheel Insan Parishad or Rashtriya Lok Samata Party but make concessions to the Congress and Left Parties.

"A coalition of caste parties makes it seem that Tejashwi is just a Yadav leader or, at most, an MY (Muslim and Yadav) leader. That's not the narrative we want to push," the strategist said.

The relatively better co-ordination and ideological coherence within the RJD-led alliance is in sharp contrast to the confusion in the NDA.

Even though the BJP is contesting in alliance with the JD(U) under Nitish Kumar's leadership, it is widely believed that the party is also trying to undercut Kumar with a tacit deal with Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.

2. Nitish Kumar’s Unpopularity

Tejashwi's strategists also hope to project another contrast - between the incumbent CM with no new ideas and the a challenger with a clear job plan. Whether they are able to pull off this narrative remains to be seen.

