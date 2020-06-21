Bihar Elections Will Lead the Way for Digital-First Polls in India: Here's How It Can Work

The year was 1995 – last elections of undivided Bihar, where the newly-formed Samta Party projected Nitish Kumar as the next Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time. At the peak of Lalu Raj, all such claims were swept away. But, the month leading up to the elections was marked with festivities – competitive Helicopter spotting and election rallies being camouflaged into village fairs replete with balloon sellers, jalebi hawkers and peanut joints. I – not a voter then – was extra well-behaved at home to make sure father took me to see the chopper fair.

Elections in India has been much more than a mechanical process of using the Universal Adult Franchise. Rather, it is seen as the celebration of people-to-people contact, and hence often called the ‘Dance of Democracy’ – with car and bike rallies, long marches and public meetings where lakhs gather to listen to their leaders. It also gives the economy a boost, with two-wheelers, festoon, merchandise sales and event management demand surging.

The upcoming Bihar elections, where Nitish Kumar is vying for a record fourth term, was promising much of the same. Then, the Coronavirus pandemic made its pervasive impact felt. The very people-to-people contact, which was cherished during the polls, have now become the biggest villain.

With our Election Commission making it clear that as of now they have no plans to postpone the elections, technology is set to take on a greater role. Not just in voter awareness and the polling process – for the first time probably, election campaigns would go majorly digital-first.

Naresh Arora, political strategist and founder of Designboxed, says that technology was anyway playing a major role in electioneering, and the pandemic has now made it all the more imperative for political parties. With this, while the festival flavour will go out of electioneering, it would also make the process less interfering with other walks of life.

Favourite Campaign Tool

India has over 400 million smartphone users and more than 450 million feature phone users, according to the International Data Corporation. This market has seen a significant jump away from feature phones in the past three years. So, what in digital would be the best medium to cash in and reach more Indians? According to Gopa Kumar, COO, Isobar India, a global digital marketing agency, “All Social Platforms will play a major role and will help to bridge the gap between voters and candidates. Facebook, TikTok, Helo, ShareChat, WhatsApp – all of these are popular platforms where the people engage and spend time.”

But given the fact that WhatsApp is the only communication platform which is available in both smartphones and some feature phones, it would undoubtedly emerge as the biggest tool for communication.

Advertisement spends are likely to rise, too. Money that would have been used in other campaigns will instead be poured in on digital spends. Arora says, “Twitter and Google will also have to reconsider their policy of not allowing political advertisement. If ads on TV and newspapers are allowed, why restrict social media advertisements? Until they reconsider this, Facebook will dominate the ad spends.”

Case in point is the high-voltage West Bengal polls, likely to be held in April-May next year. Prashant Kishore-led Ipac, which is managing the elections for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, has already mapped the digital penetration of the state and moved a number of campaigns to digital. Sources in the team say one such success is “Didi Ke Bolo” (Tell Didi). Even during lockdown, this team was active, getting daily calls about difficulties faced by the people and trying to connect them to the correct authorities.

The team also got MLAs and party leaders to conduct virtual press conferences in all districts of the state. This, they claim, will help the party stay in touch with the public in these trying times. BJP too held a massive digital rally in the state, which was addressed by the former party president and Home Minister, Amit Shah.

As WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube have the highest penetration in the state with 3 crore, 2.5 crore and 2.65 crore active users respectively, these would be the obvious chosen platform for campaigning in West Bengal, which has a population of 9.7 crore.

