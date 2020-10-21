Bihar Elections: Cong Manifesto Promises Free Education For Girls

"Free education for girls from KG to PG” is what the Congress on Wednesday, 21 October promised in its Bihar manifesto.

The ‘Bihar Badlav Patra 2020' for the upcoming state Assembly elections also promised access to clean drinking water, besides farm loan waiver and electricity bills waiver.

Congress is one of the key partners in the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar.

During the launch of the manifesto at Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Congress headquarters in Patna, Congress state in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said if his party comes to power, the three Farm Laws passed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre would be rejected by bringing separate state Farm Bills on similar lines as in Punjab.

Bihar Congress Election Management Committee Chairman and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said 12 main points have been stressed in the party's manifesto. If the Congress is elected, the Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Nyay Yojana will be implemented. Another major promise is to implement Dr Rajendra Prasad Vridha Samman Yojana which is aimed at providing pension to senior citizens and women in the state.

Surjewala said that after the Mahagathbandhan comes to power, girls will be provided free education till the post-graduation level.

The manifesto also focuses on farm loan waiver, electricity bills waiver, increasing irrigation facilities for farmers and other goodies if elected to power. It will also encourage youth to take up sports. The Congress has promised to implement Shri Krishna Singh Incentive scheme for providing support to sportspersons and lucrative jobs to the players who win medals in international competitions. The manifesto also pledges to implement the Indira Gandhi Kanya Vivah Yojana.

Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar said if the party came to power, unemployed youth will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 and 10 lakh permanent jobs will be created in the first Cabinet meeting of the Grand Alliance government.

The Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties.

