Bihar Polls: PM Modi Urges People to Vote; Rahul, Chiraj in Tow

As the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections began on Wednesday, 28 October, lakhs of voters across Bihar set to take to the ballot and seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats to the state’s Legislative Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Bihar to cast their votes for the first phase of elections.

“Today is the first phase of voting in Bihar Assembly elections. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy, taking precautions related to COVID-19. Keep a distance of two yards and wear a mask. Remember, first vote, then refreshment!” PM Modi tweeted.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज पहले दौर की वोटिंग है।



सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड संबंधी सावधानियों को बरतते हुए, लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी हिस्सेदारी सुनिश्चित करें।



दो गज की दूरी का रखें ध्यान, मास्क जरूर पहनें।



याद रखें, पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!











— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2020

Congress leader Rahul took to Twitter and urged the voters to exercise their rights.

“This time for justice, employment, peasant labour. Vote for the grand alliance. Good luck to all of you in the first phase of Bihar voting.”

इस बार न्याय, रोज़गार, किसान-मज़दूर के लिए

आपका वोट हो सिर्फ़ महागठबंधन के लिए।



बिहार के पहले चरण के मतदान की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ।#आज_बदलेगा_बिहार





— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2020

Politicians Ask Biharis to Vote for Democracy

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the voters to exercise their rights by voting on Wednesday for the future of Bihar.

“Today, on the first phase of voting, Biharis must exercise their franchise for better future, education, health, job, development and new phase in the creation of new Bihar and become a partner of change with the Grand Alliance,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

आज प्रथम चरण के मतदान के दिन बिहारवासियों के बेहतर भविष्य, शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, नौकरी, विकास और नए दौर में नए बिहार के निर्माण के लिए अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग अवश्य करे और महागठबंधन के साथ बदलाव के सहभागी बने।



जय हिंद। जय बिहार।



— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 28, 2020

Lok Janta Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan appealed to the voters to use their franchise to strengthen the democracy.

“There is an appeal to all of you in the first phase of voting to use your franchise so that Bihar can Democracy has to be strengthened by defending Corona,” Paswan tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted asking people to vote to keep corruption out of Bihar.

“I appeal to all the voters of Bihar in the first phase to vote in maximum number. Your one vote will keep Bihar out of fear and corruption and keep it on the path of development and progress,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

बिहार के प्रथम चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान करें।



आपका एक वोट बिहार को भय और भ्रष्टाचार से दूर रख विकास और प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर रखेगा।



— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 28, 2020

BJP national chief J P Nadda also appealed the Biharis to vote in the first phase of elections.

“The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections are being held today. Your opinion is your greatest strength in a democracy. I request all voters to take part in this mahaparva of democracy keeping in mind the precautions related to COVID,” Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए आज पहले चरण का मतदान हो रहा है।

आप का मत ही लोकतंत्र में आपकी सबसे सबसे बड़ी ताक़त है। मेरा सभी मतदाताओं से अनुरोध है कि कोविड सम्बन्धी सावधानियों का ध्यान रखते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में जरूर हिस्सा लें।



पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!





— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 28, 2020

Bihar will go into the second and third phase on 3 and 7 November. The results will be announced on 10 November.

