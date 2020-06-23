Bihar Elections 2020 Likely on Time, EC Firm on Allowing Postal Ballots For Voters Hit by COVID-19

Patna, June 23: The Bihar assembly elections, expected later this year, are likely to be held on time as the Election Commission is firm on allowing postal ballots for voters hit by COVID-19. A top EC official confirmed that ballot voting facility, so far permitted only for super senior citizens, defence and security officials on out-of-state postings, would now be extended to regular voters affected by coronavirus.

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, while speaking to a leading national daily, said only those voters would be allowed to use the postal ballot facility who have tested positive for coronavirus from a government hospital or a COVID-19 designated private medical facility. Bihar Legislative Council 2020 Election: Polling And Counting of Votes For 9 Vacant Seats on July 6.



The EC official did not clarify whether voters based in containment zones would also be allowed to exercise their right to franchise using the postal ballot option. Chandra, however, stated that the polling officials, if need be, would also go the "extra mile" by delivering the ballots at home and bringing them back after the voting.

"There will be an SOP for the Covid-positive voter to notify the Returning Officer…Once the application is accepted, the voter will not be allowed to vote at his or her polling booth, The Indian Express reported Chandra as saying.

The Election Commissioner added that the postal ballot option could be extended for all future polls and bye-elections. The EC would also undertake other measures for social-distancing, which includes designation of more polling booths.

Around 30,000 new polling centres could be earmarked, Chandra said, as the number of voters per booth would be limited to 1,000 instead of 1,600 at present. The electioneering phase would also see restrictions as rallies could be barred and political parties be asked to campaign virtually on social media.

The final norms on campaigning would be spelled out in next couple of months, depending on the coronavirus situation in the nation, especially in the state of Bihar. The term of current assembly is scheduled to end on November 29 this year.