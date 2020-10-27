Bihar Elections 2020: How to Check Your Name in the Voter List

With the first phase of polling set to kick off in Bihar on Wednesday, 28 October, lakhs of voters across the state will take to the ballot and seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats to the state’s Legislative Assembly.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in three phases, with the second and third phase witnessing a fight over 94 and 78 seats respectively.

As the elections draw near, it’s important for the voters to be aware of the voting dates in their respective constituencies and ensure that their name is in the voters’ list for Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

How to Check your Name in the Voters’ List for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020

Go to the Election Commission of India website– eci.gov.in

Scroll down to find the ‘Name Search in Voters List’ option and click on it

You will be redirected to a new page – National Voters’ Service Portal

On that page, you will get two options – “Search by details” and “Search by EPIC No.” Choose the desired option

In case, if you select ‘search by details’

Submit the required details, enter state and district

One can also find their district on the map option given alongside

Enter constituency and then copy and paste the captcha code

Click search and voters’ details will be displayed on their screen

If you select search by EPIC no

Enter the EPIC no mentioned on voter ID

Enter your state, captcha code

Click on search and all details will be displayed on the screen

How to Download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha 2020 Voter Slip:

Visit the official website of the chief electoral officer, Bihar ceobihar.nic.in

Click on Search Electoral in Roll

Click on your assembly constituency and number where your locality is mentioned

Enter captcha code

.