Bihar Election Live Updates: 33.11% Voter Turnout Till 1 pm

An electoral official marks a voter's finger with ink after casting her ballot for Bihar state assembly elections in a polling station in Patna on October 28, 2020. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

More than two crore voters are expected to vote for 1,066 candidates across 71 constituencies in the first phase of the 2020 Bihar assembly elections.

The states saw 33.11% voter turnout till 1 pm on the first day of polling.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD led by Tejashwi Yadav has fielded its candidates in 42 seats with coalition partner Congress in the fray in 20 assembly segments.

Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president to “dislodge” the chief minister from power.

Voting will continue till 6 pm today.

Here are the live updates:

1:45 pm: Bihar Sees 33.11% Voter Turnout Till 1 pm

According to the voter turnout app of the elections commission, till 1 pm Bihar saw voter turnout of 33.11%

1:15 pm: Return Of ‘Jungle Raj’ In Bihar Will Be ‘Double Whammy’ During Pandemic, Says Modi

As Bihar went to polls in the first phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies on Wednesday saying Bihar will face “double whammy” if they vote for “jungle raj” during the pandemic.

PTI quoted Modi as saying in a rally in Muzaffarpur, “Bihar will face double whammy if proponents of ’jungle raj″ return to power during pandemic.”

Modi also said, “Bihar elections an opportunity to re-elect those who pulled state out of darkness.”

12:36 pm: 18.30% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 am

Over 18.30% voter turnout has been recorded till 11 AM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

A total of 71 assembly segments of the state’s 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase in which nearly 2.15 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of over 1,000 candidates.

As per the provisional voter turnout data updated by the Election Commission at 11 AM,...

Continue reading on HuffPost