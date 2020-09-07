Bihar Election 2020: At virtual rally, JDU chief Nitish Kumar takes aim at 'ignorant' critics; same old record, says RJD

Kicking off the election campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls through his first virtual election rally on Monday, Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar highlighted his government's successes in the battle against the coronavirus, touted its achievements over the past 15 years compared to the previous regimes and took aim at "ignorant" critics.

Kumar's rally, which began at 11.30 am via the party's digital platform jdulive.com (launched on 2 September) was earlier scheduled to be held last Sunday but was rescheduled due to the week-long mourning following the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee on 31 August.

Kumar's rally comes amid months-long tiff with the JD(U)'s fellow National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent the Lok Janshakti Party. Kumar's decision to join hands with former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, a Dalit leader like the Paswans, with a history of targeting the LJP, has only added fuel to the fire.

Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) in a surprise move on 2 September joined the NDA after quitting the Bihar Grand Alliance on 20 August and dealing a blow to the Opposition's hopes of toppling the Kumar-led NDA.

The LJP, whose face is Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, is currently holding a crucial meeting of its Bihar leaders to decide whether to fight against the JD(U) in the upcoming state Assembly polls likely in October or November.

Kumar began by citing all the steps his government had taken to control the coronavirus, saying it had worked towards protecting the people of the state amid the pandemic.

"In March, we decided to conduct 20,000 tests every day and today, the state government is testing over 1,50,000 samples per day," Kumar claimed.

"The state is conducting 11,350 RT-PCR tests but aim to reach 20,000 tests soon. The Centre will provide 10 RT PCR machines to the state government to increase its COVID-19 testing capacity," Kumar further said.

According to official records, Bihar, the country's third-most populous state, witnessed 1,797 new infections on Sunday pushing its caseload to 1,47,657 and four fresh fatalities, which took its toll to 754. Patna alone account for 15 percent of the cases total cases.

Reports, however, have emerged of the state's healthcare system, overburned before the pandemic struck, being on the verge of collapse with shortages of medicine and manpower. As per a report in The Wire, a majority of government officials and politicians who have contracted COVID-19 chose AIIMS-Patna for treatment rather than any government-funded hospitals.

On 24 August, the Centre announced that PM CARES would fund two dedicated COVID hospitals in Patna and Muzaffarpur, a move the Opposition decried as "too little too late". "It is too little too late. At the same time, why have they not included areas like Champaran and Kosi. I would say it is a case of bad optics and poor planning," RJD MP Manoj Jha told The Print.

As per The Hindu, Kumar emphasised the steps taken to aid migrant workers during the lockdown and the facilities provided during the 14-day quarantine. "The government spent ¹5,300 on each quarantine person," Kumar claimed.

Kumar also recounted welfare measures and steps taken regarding employment generation, education, health, agriculture programmes and asked the public "not to forget all this", as per The Hindu.

"But some people keep on criticising us because they are ignorant.. if such works have been done in other places it must have got lot publicity¦ a lot of work has been done in the state in last 15 years¦ how much I tell you," [sic] Kumar said, as per The Hindu.

Listing the government's assistance for flood victims in Bihar, Kumar said as per News18, "Farmers suffered huge losses in February, March and April. Over five lakh people were evacuated to shelter homes and public kitchens were made to support and feed them. The situation is improving now," Kumar said.

A senior RJD leader, speaking to The Hindu, said, "Kumar only played old records of his speeches... it was all compiled to be aired in one go about his government's achievements in the last 15 years comparing to 15 years of our RJD regime. But he shrewdly avoided mentioning where Bihar stands today in comparison to other states. People know who does what and for whom. Our government gave voice to the voiceless".

