Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi blames illiteracy for population boom

Government should educate more people in order to control the population of the country as "illiterate people have more children", claimed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday. Modi at an evet said, "Shiksha har samasya ka samadhaan hai. Agar parivaar ki sankhya ghatana hai to shikshit kar dijiye. Koi parivar niyojan ki zaroorat nahi hai. Jo padhe likhe log hain, unke bacche kam hote hain, aur jo kam padhe likhe log hain unke bacche bahut jyada hote hain." India is the second largest nation by population and it is estimated that its population will exceed China's population by 2024.