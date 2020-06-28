Bihar Continues to Reel Under Heavy Rainfall, Water Enters Residence of State Minister Nand Kishore Yadav

Patna, June 28: Heavy rainfall continued in several parts of Bihar on Sunday, for the third day in a row. Waterlogging was reported in parts of Patna following the incessent spell of rains. The rain water also entered the residence of State Road Construction Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nand Kishore Yadav. Monsoon 2020: Madhya Pradesh Receives 88% Excess Rainfall in June as Compared to Normal Average, Says IMD.



Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed the logged rain water entering into the residential premises of Yadav. Ankle to knee height water was seen in the compound and parking lot of the Minister's house.

Bihar: Rainwater enters the residence of State Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav in Patna. pic.twitter.com/IXtnatuNvm — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert in eight districts of Bihar, including Siwan, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar.

Bihar recorded the death of 96 persons on Thursday due to lightning. 24 others were also reported to be killed by the lightning strikes in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Rainfall this year arrived earlier than predicted in North India. While the Met department had expected the onset of Monsoon in all parts of India by July 7, the Southwest Monsoon winds engulfed all parts of India by June 26 - nearly 12 days before the estimated arrival.