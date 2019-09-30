Bihar, Central govt will do anything to save people of Patna from flood: RS Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Sunday (September 30) that Bihar and Central government will do anything to save people of Patna from flood. He also chaired a meeting over the flood situation in Bihar's Patna. He met with MLAs and District Administration officials. He said that all gates of Farakka Dam have been opened in view of massive water-logging in many parts of Bihar including Patna. Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Bigger pumps from Coal India will be made available. NDRF has informed that there are enough boats." "One helicopter has reached and another will come from Gorakhpur to provide relief materials. We will do whatever we can for people of Patna and Bihar. We empathise with them", Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad further added.