Bihar Elections 2020: First Phase of Polling in 71 Seats Kicks Off

The first phase of polling kicked off in Bihar on Wednesday, 28 October, with lakhs of voters across Bihar set to take to the ballot and seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats to the state’s Legislative Assembly.

The first phase of polling covers the southern part of Bihar, with a slightly heavier concentration in the south west. Region wise, this would be the Magadh and Bhojpur regions. The state capital Patna also votes in the first phase.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly is being held in three phases, with the second and third phase witnessing a fight over 94 and 78 seats respectively.

Ahead of the first phase, the Janata Dal (United) faced flak for the death of a man in police firing at a Durga idol immersion procession in Munger

CM Nitish Kumar faced a great deal of flak after a video of him mocking former CM Rabri Devi for having children surfaced

Around 7.92 crore people are eligible to vote in Bihar Assembly elections this year, out of which around 78 lakh are first-time voters

Two IEDs Recovered, Defused from Aurangabad's Dhibra

Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered and defused by the Central Reserve Police Force from Aurangabad's Dhibra area earlier on Wednesday, ANI reported.

When Does Bihar Go to the Polls?

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases – first on 28 October, second on 3 November and the third on 7 November – while counting of all votes will take place on 10 November.

The Main Parties in the Fray

While multiple parties are experimenting their luck in Bihar elections, there are two main pre-poll alliances that are at play in the poll-bound state.

National Democratic Alliance (CM FACE: NITISH KUMAR) – This ensemble includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which is contesting on 115 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party, contesting on 100 seats, the Vikassheel Insaan Party, contesting on 11 seats and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha, contesting on 7 seats.

Mahagathbandhan (CM FACE: TEJASHWI YADAV) – Also known as the Grand Alliance, this grouping is made up of Opposition parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, contesting on 144 seats, the Congress, contesting on 70 seats, and the CPI-ML, CPI, AND CPIM contesting on 19, 6, and 4 seats respectively.

Apart from these two, the Grand Democratic Secular Front, which included Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samajwadi Party, along with two other parties.

Durga Immersion Turns Violent in Munger

One person was killed allegedly after police opened fire following a clash over a delay in Durga Puja idol immersions in Munger on Monday night. Almost 30 persons were injured in the clash between pandal organisers and the police.

PM Modi Has 6 Siblings: Tejashwi Retorts at Nitish’s 8-9 Kids Jibe

Ahead of the polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, 25 October, without specifically naming anyone, took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav at an election rally.

The JD(U) chief said: “Does anyone care? They have eight-nine children. They have no faith in their daughters. After so many daughters, they had a son. You all can see – this is the kind of Bihar they want to make,” Kumar was quoted as saying by NDTV.

