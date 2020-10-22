Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Shiv Sena Questions BJP's 'Free COVID-19 Vaccine' Promise, Asks 'What About Other States?'

Patna, October 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised free coronavirus vaccine to every person in Bihar if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returns to power in the state for the fourth consecutive term under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar. The election manifesto titled '‘Paanch sutra, Ek lakshya, 11 Sankalp’ was released by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Patna today.

Also Read | BJP Manifesto For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Free COVID-19 Vaccine, 19 Lakh Jobs And More; Here Are Highlights of Party's Manifesto For Bihar Polls

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and said that the vaccine has not yet come, but it has definitely become an electoral tool. Shouldn't the responsibility of the central government be the same for the people of all the states"? she questioned BJP's promise. BJP Manifesto For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Free COVID-19 Vaccine, 19 Lakh Jobs And More; Here Are Highlights of Party's Manifesto For Bihar Polls.

There were other people including journalists, columnists and others who took to Twitter to criticise that the Finance Minister is using the Covid-19 vaccine as a political tool to win votes in the state of Bihar.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 'Don't Vote For Us If You Don't Want to, But Don't Create Nuisance', Nitish Kumar Tells People Raising Slogans at His Rally; Watch Video

Here's what Priyanka Chaturvedi said:

वैक्सीन आयी नहीं है अब तक पर चुनावी जुमलों का हिस्सा ज़रूर बन गयी है।

क्या केंद्र सरकार की ज़िम्मेदारी सारे राज्यों के लोगों के लिए एक समान नहीं होनी चाहिए? — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 22, 2020





Some of the other promises mentioned in the manifesto were 19 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar in the next five years. Further revealing the 'Sankalp Patra' in Patna, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the BJP government, if returns to power after the elections, will provide pucca house to 30 lakh people before 2022.