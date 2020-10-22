Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi Denied Permission by Nitish Kumar Govt to Land His Chopper in Purnia, Say Reports

New Delhi, October 22: The Bihar government, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has denied permission for Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi's chopper to land in Purnia, reports said on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a gathering tomorrow in Purnia. This is Rahul Gandhi's first address in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections to be held in three phases starting October 28. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

While the Congress has so far not reacted to these reports, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "As per media reports, Bihar Govt has denied permission for @RahulGandhi's chopper to land in Bihar's Purnia. Modi Ji, Are You Scared?" he tweeted. Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD, Congress, Left Declare Candidates on 243 Seats; Check Full List of Names Here.

The results will be declared on November 10. The Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, also comprising of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties. It has been allotted 70 seats. The grand alliance is challenging the National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

