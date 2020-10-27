Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Polling Hours Increased, Know Voting Timings For First Phase

Patna, October 27: Polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Bihar will be held tomorrow i.e Wednesday, October 28. Of 243 assembly seats in Bihar, 71 will go to polls in the first phase. The electorate, especially first-time voters, must know the timing for polling and guidelines issued by the Election Commission in view of the coronavirus crisis. A voter can check the address of his/her polling booth online at nvsp.in and ceobihar.nic.in. How to Vote Using EVM and VVPAT in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020? Know All About Electronic Voting Machine and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail.

To maintain social distancing at polling booths, the EC has increased voting time by an hour. Usually, polling is held from 7 am to 5 pm. However, in the Bihar assembly elections 2020, polling will start at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The last hour will be reserved for voters infected with coronavirus and who are quarantined. In constituencies falling under Naxal-affected areas voting will end at 5 pm. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1: Here's How to Find Your Polling Booth, Search Name in Voters List & Step by Step Guide on How to Download Voter Slip.

Voters must cover nose and mouth, and maintain social distancing at the polling centres. Hand sanitizers will be provided at the polling booth and thermal scanning of all persons will also be conducted. Polling for the second phase of the Bihar elections will be held on November 3. Ninety-four seats will go to polls in the second phase. Voting on remaining 78 seats will be held in the third phase on November 7.

The results will be announced on November 10. The electoral contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance. The NDA is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties are part of the grand alliance.