Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Lalu Prasad Yadav Attempts to Persuade Raghuvansh Prasad Singh to Stay Back in RJD, Says 'You Are Not Going Anywhere'

Ranchi/Patna, September 10: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a jail term, on Thursday attempted to persuade Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who quit the party earlier in the day, to stay back. In his letter, Lalu Prasad Yadav told Raghuvansh Prasad Singh that they will discuss things once the latter recovers. Raghuvansh Prasad is currently admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Admitted to AIIMS Patna For COVID-19 Treatment, Resigns as RJD National VP.

"We will talk once you are well. You are not going anywhere," Lalu Yadav wrote in his letter to Raghuvansh Prasad. Earlier today, Raghuvansh Prasad, who held the vice president's post in RJD, resigned from the party. His resignation came as a major jolt to the RJD ahead of assembly elections in Bihar. Singh, a five-time former MP from Vaishali, is warry of the proposed induction of alleged mafia don and former Lok Janshakti Party MP from Vaishali Rama Singh into the RJD. Bihar Elections 2020 Likely on Time, EC Firm on Allowing Postal Ballots For Voters Hit by COVID-19.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Letter to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh:

Rama Singh handed a defeat to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, breaking his winning streak since he was first elected from there in 1996.





Rama Singh handed a defeat to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, breaking his winning streak since he was first elected from there in 1996. “Since the death of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur, I stood behind you for 32 years, but not now,” he said in his brief one-line resignation letter, written from his hospital bed on a ruled notebook page, to Prasad, who is serving sentences in four fodder scam cases in Ranchi. In the footnote, the once staunch Lalu loyalist, added, "I got the affection of party leaders and workers, besides common people. Please forgive me."

Singh, who held several portfolios in the Manmohan Singh government, including that of rural development, had earlier announced his resignation as the party vice president on June 23 but was persuaded by Lalu Prasad to stay back.