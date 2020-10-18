Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Amit Shah Draws Parallels Between Lalu & Nitish Kumar's Governance, Hails CM

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today drew parallels between the governance of former CM Lalu Prasad and his successor Nitish Kumar, hailing Kumar's development statistics. Sharing a chunk of an interview with Network18, Shah compared the two governments on parameters such as development, budget, electricity and roads. In his interview, Shah yesterday said the BJP would fight under the leadership of Kumar. "Since the day we formed the government with Nitish Kumar, we had decided we will fight the 2020 elections under his leadership. This is a unanimous decision of the BJP. I had said it as BJP chief and after that Nadda ji has also said this. I am saying it again that Nitish will lead the state and PM Modi is the supreme leader of the NDA. I am putting an end to the rumours and hereby say that Nitish Kumar will be the next CM of Bihar." He added that the commitment would be honoured even if the BJP won more seats than the JDU.

Here are the latest updates from the Bihar elections:

• A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it was Chirag Paswan who broke the alliance with the NDA ahead of the Bihar polls, the national president of the LJP said he agreed with Shah that it was his decision to walk out of the pact. “Amit Shah-ji is right, it was my decision that I could not walk with them any longer. But he lives in my heart.” Chirag added that he was not of the opinion that development could come through “pipes and bylanes”.

• Releasing the manifesto titled "Badlav Ka Sankalp" (commitment to change), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said their government, if elected, would first approve the process for appointments on about 10 lakh jobs in the government. "Contractual teachers would be entitled for same pay for same work, for which they have been agitating for long," said Yadav, who is the opposition chief ministerial candidate. Assuring the people that the coalition will stand by its commitments, Yadav said that they were not leaders who conveniently forget their promises and that the state has still not been accorded a special status — a demand echoed for years by political parties in Bihar.

• "(Donald) Trump will not come to accord special status to Bihar, which was once promised by the Prime Minister," said Yadav, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ties with the US President. Kumar has raised the issue of granting special status to the land-locked Bihar several times, both during the Congress-led UPA and the BJP-helmed NDA- which could bring investment into the state by providing concessions in taxes to prospective industries.

• Taking a swipe at his bete noire Lalu Prasad, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked if during 15 years of RJD rule in Bihar, the government did anything for the upliftment of women except for anointing his wife on the chief ministerial chair. He took an apparent dig at the young opposition leadership in the polls, without taking any names, saying that "those even having no knowledge of alphabets of politic are making statements against me day and night to gain publicity".

• Ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections, Union minister of state for home affairs and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nityanand Rai courted a controversy by stating that Bihar would become a safe haven for militants from Kashmir if the opposition alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the elections. While such a strong and considered statement by a Union minister may help the BJP in consolidating its vote bank, it is certainly going to harm its main ally -- the Janata Dal (U), which has been consciously trying to woo Muslims in this election even while keeping the BJP by its side.

• The three-phase assembly elections will be conducted by the Election Commission of India from October 28 to November 7 in Bihar. Last month, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

• In the first phase, the polling will be held in 71 assembly constituencies across 16 districts, while the second phase will see polling in 94 constituencies in 17 districts. Seventy-eight constituencies in 15 districts will vote in the third phase.