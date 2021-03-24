‘Attack on Democracy’ in Bihar Assembly: FIR Against Yadav, Others

In the backdrop of unprecedented chaos transpiring in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, FIRs were registered against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav as well as other unnamed party workers on Wednesday, 24 March, after they voiced their protest against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 in the Vidhan Sabha.

Earlier on Wednesday, Opposition parties, including the RJD and Indian National Congress among others issued a joint statement by condemning the attack on the MLAs, and expressing their disapproval of the Special Armed Police Bill.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that “those who defy democracy have no right to be called government,” and added that the events in Vidhan Sabha made it evident that the chief minister is under the influence of BJP-RSS.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav tweeted a video saying, “The RJD MLA was beaten up by plain-clothed goons of the Gunda government in the temple of democracy.”

On Tuesday, opposition MLAs, including Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, were detained. Visuals of several others, who were agitating against the bill inside the assembly, being thrashed and evicted also emerged.

What the Joint Statement Says

The joint statement called the bill “draconian” and “unconstitutional”. It read that it “effectively transforms the police force into an armed militia to harass, suppress and crack down on academics, activists, journalists, political opposition and all those who dare to speak truth to power”.

It went on to call its introduction an “insidious conspiracy” which seeks to enforce “Police Raj” in Bihar.

On the treatment of the MLAs raising these concerns, the statement said, “Rather than addressing the people’s concerns, the MLAs were ruthlessly beaten and forcefully ejected from the assembly. In doing so, the BJP and JDU have not only sought to throttle the voices of people’s representatives, but also assaulted constitutional principles.”

Tejashwi, Lalu Slam CM Kumar

Following the commotion, former CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday tweeted in Hindi, “Playing in the lap of the Sangh, Nitish is a pawn and small recharge of the Sangh.”

Leader of the opposition also posted videos and photos of injured MLAs and claimed that they feared that the CM will get them murdered. “Anyway, the CM is experienced in getting people killed,” his tweet read.

राजद विधायक को लोकतंत्र के मंदिर में सादे कपड़ों में मौजूद गुंडा सरकार के नरभक्षी शासकों के गुंडों ने इतना पीटा कि उन्हें स्ट्रेचर पर एम्बुलेंस में लेकर जाना पड़ा।



वो कह रहे है कि ज़ालिम नीतीश जी हत्या करवा देंगे। वैसे भी CM को हत्या करने-कराने का पुराना अनुभव है। pic.twitter.com/BFGxeslLZB — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 24, 2021

तेरी तानाशाही और तेरे अत्याचार का हिसाब करेगा

आंदोलन में बहा लहू का एक एक कतरा इंसाफ़ करेगा

युवाओं की जवानी बर्बाद करने वाले, वक्त तेरा भी गणित ठीक करेगा

बेरोजगारों पर लाठियाँ चलाने वाले निर्दयी, समय युवाओं का भी आएगा pic.twitter.com/1uTrEm8vk9 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 24, 2021

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday had said “I have never seen such activity in the Assembly. They (Opposition MLAs) should have participated in the debate. We would have replied to every question (regarding Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021).”

In what can be perceived as a direct response, Yadav tweeted a video with the caption, “In this session, they did not give answers to any of my questions.”

क्या इनसे झूठा और बेशर्म मुख्यमंत्री कोई होगा? Video देखिए



इस सत्र में मेरे किसी भी तथ्यपूर्ण सवालों का इन्होंने जवाब नहीं दिया।आज काले क़ानून पर जब मैं अपनी बात रख रहा था तो ये ज़बरदस्ती क़ानून पेश करवा रहे थे,बोलने नहीं दिया और बाद में बेशर्मी से झूठ बोल रहे है कि हम बोले नहीं pic.twitter.com/1grGEJwdyN — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 23, 2021

“Today, when I was speaking on the black law, they forcefully introduced the Bill and then shamelessly said that we did not take part in discussion,” he added.

