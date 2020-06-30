Bihar: 80 Out of Nearly 300 Guests at Marriage Party Test COVID-19 Positive in Patna

Patna, June 30: Days after the groom lost his life to coronavirus in Patna, 80 out of nearly 300 guests -- who were part of a wedding feast-cum-function in Paliganj area -- have tested COVID-19 positive. Earlier, the groom lost his life after his marriage, which took place on June 15.

According to a report, published in the New Indian Express, the administration conducted COVID-19 tests on 250 persons, including family members and the newly wed-bride, after the groom was tested COVID-19 positive. Following the death of the Gurugram software techie, panic prevailed across the village. Bihar Minister Tests COVID-19 Positive Two Days After Meeting at Secretariat, Placed Under Quarantine in Katihar.

Taking a precautionary step, Paliganj BDO Chiranjivi Pandey ordered to conduct the coronavirus test of even cooks, vegetable sellers and all those who were associated with the ill-fated wedding event on June 15. He added that most of the areas, from where people attended the wedding feast-cum-function, have been sealed. Also, sanitisation work has been initiated.

It is to be known that marriage season is going on in Bihar and marriage ceremonies usually go beyond the permissible limit of 50 people. As per the Union Health Ministry's website, Bihar has 9,640 COVID-19 cases, out of which 7,390 recovered while 62 died.