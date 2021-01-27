Bihar’s 2011 R-Day Tableau Shared As That of UP ‘Under SP Rule’

A set of images are being circulated on social media to claim that they show Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day parade under the Samajwadi party government and the present Yogi Adityanath-led government.

However, we found that the image that is being claimed to be from the Samajwadi party-led government is actually from 2011, when the party was not in power in the state and also, the said tableau is not of Uttar Pradesh but Bihar.

CLAIM

The claim shared along with the images reads: “समाजवादी राज में उत्तर प्रदेश की झांकी और योगी राज में उत्तर प्रदेश की झांकी बस यही सबसे बड़ा बदलाव है और यही बदलाव सबसे सुखद है दोनों तस्वीर. देखे”

(Translated: Uttar Pradesh’s tableau under Samajwadi rule and Uttar Pradesh’s tableau under Yogi’s rule. This the biggest change, one that brings a sense of relief and happiness. Both images. See)

The images saw widespread presence on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

While one image is indeed from this year’s Uttar Pradesh’s tableau, the other image shows Bihar’s tableau in the 2011 Republic Day parade. Let’s look at both the images one by one:

IMAGE 1

A reverse image search on the photo, that is being claimed to be from the Akhilesh Yadav-led government, led us to a News18 article titled as ‘In pics: India celebrates 61st Republic day’ that carried the viral image.

The News18 article that was published in 2015 carries images with captions mentioning that they are from 2011.

As per the description, the image is of the Bihar tableau that “depicts a Muslim man praying.”

We then searched for the visuals of the said Republic Day parade and found that the YouTube handle of Prasar Bharati Archives had uploaded the video of ‘Republic Day Parade 26th January 2011 | Part - 2.’

At 34:27 minutes, one can spot the same tableau seen in the viral image and the narrator says, “And we come down from Punjab to Bihar. Maner Sharif in Bihar has a pride in place in Sufism. Situated in Patna, Maner Sharif has a rich historical past.”

A visual comparison of the viral image with the visuals of 2011 Republic Day parade showed several similar elements.

Left: Viral image. Right: 2011 Republic Day Parade.

In January 2011, Hindu BusinessLine had also published an article which carried an image showing Bihar’s tableau, shot from a different angle.

It is pertinent to note that former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav led the state from 2012 to 2017 and the viral image is from 2011.

IMAGE 2

The second image is from this year’s Republic Day parade and shows Uttar Pradesh’s tableau themed as ‘Ayodhya – Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh.’

One can view the said tableau at 01:55:32 minutes in the video uploaded by Doordarshan National on Tuesday, 26 January.

Evidently, social media users shared a set of images to falsely claim that one of them shows Uttar Pradesh’s tableau under the Samajwadi party government.

