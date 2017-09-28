BiH names squad for 2018 World Cup football qualifiers

Sarajevo, Sep 28 (IANS) Head coach of the Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) national team Mehmed Bazdarevic announced a 26-man squad for the 2018 World Cup football qualifiers against Belgium and Estonia.

The match against Belgium will be played on October 7 here and the one against Estonia on October 10 in Tallinn, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I think we all know what kind of opponent will come to Grbavica stadium, but we believe that we can win. We expect a lot from all those who will come to the match to help us, and it is up to us to play a game that we have not played for such a long time, all together," Bazdarevic said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Belgium is atop in group H with 22 points, followed by BiH with 14 and Greece with 13. The matches with Belgium and Estonia are decisive for BiH for the placement in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Asmir Begovic, Ibrahim Sehic, Kenan Piric

Defenders: Edin Cocalic, Dario Dumic, Sead Kolasinac, Jozo Simunovic, Toni Sunjic, Ognjen Vranjes and Mateo Susic.

Midfielders: Muhamed Besic, Rade Krunic, Gojko Cimirot, Haris Duljevic, Izet Hajrovic, Mato Jajalo, Sejad Salihovic, Senad Lulic, Danijel Milicevic, Miralem Pjanic, Sanjin Prcic, Avdija Vrsajevic and Edin Visca.

Forwards: Edin Dzeko, Vedad Ibisevic and Kenan Kodro.

