BIH beat Estonia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup European qualifiers

Tallinn (Estonia), Oct 11 (IANS) Visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH) beat Estonia 2-1 in a Group H fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers.

At A. Le Coq Arena in the Estonian capital, Izet Hajrovic netted for the BIH in the 48th and 84th minutes, while Estonia's Ilja Antonov tapped in one goal in the 75th minute on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sitting on top in Group H with 28 points, Belgium secured their Russia 2018 berth in September, while Greece bagged the runners-up place with 19 points after a 4-0 win over Gibraltar in Tuesday night's match at the Karaiskaki Stadium in Piraeus, Greece.

BIH was third with 17 points, while Estonia ranked fourth with 11, leading Cyprus's 10 points and Gibraltar's zero.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification process decides 31 of the 32 teams to play, while Russia qualifies automatically as the host of the quadrennial international football tournament scheduled from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

--IANS

sam/dg