The biggest obstacle to America's China policy is Donald Trump, claims John Bolton in scathing new memoir

Washington: As national security officials and some trade advisors in the Donald Trump administration tried crafting get-tough-on-China policies to address what they viewed as America's greatest foreign policy challenge, they ran into opposition from an unexpected quarter.

President Donald Trump himself was undermining their work.

That has been the underlying tension of the past three-and-a-half years, laid out in blunt language in the new memoir by John Bolton, Trump's former national security advisor. The book supports what administration officials have said in interviews and private discussions since 2017, and what, in many ways, had been out in the open in Trump's fawning statements about China's authoritarian leader, Xi Jinping, many made on Twitter.

Taken together, the accounts reveal that there has been no coherent China policy, despite efforts early in the administration by senior aides to frame foreign policy around what they labelled "great power competition," outlined in their own national security strategy document.

Administration players on China have been divided by factional feuding and irreconcilable policy goals, with security hawks and religious freedom crusaders butting heads with Wall Street advocates and free traders.

Overseeing it all has been a president whose main aim with China has been to secure a trade deal " using overt pleas to Chinese leaders " that would help him get reelected, according to the accounts.

Trump, who has never shown any interest in human rights and has an affinity for dictators, had no qualms about negotiating openly on those terms with Xi and ignoring other issues. He even told Xi repeatedly to continue building internment camps that Chinese officials have used to detain more than a million Muslims " "which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do," Bolton wrote.

Although Trump is known to be a transactional president, Bolton's unsparing account reveals transgressions that not only break norms but also could increase the risks to US national security: Trump intervening to end sanctions against a Chinese technology company as a favor to Xi; offering to end a justice department case against a Huawei executive in exchange for trade concessions; and "pleading with Xi to ensure" China would make American farm product purchases to help Trump win reelection, as Bolton put it.

"Make sure I win," Trump told Xi, according to unredacted pages seen by Vanity Fair.

Throughout the winter and the spring, as the new coronavirus spread from its initial outbreak zone in China across the globe, Trump kept praising Xi in an apparent effort to preserve a trade deal signed in January. The virus has now infected more than 2 million Americans and killed about 120,000.

The details in Bolton's book provide ample ammunition for Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, to rebut efforts by the Trump campaign to paint the former vice president as soft on China. And Senate Republicans who are orienting their own reelection efforts around the same message against Democratic challengers will run into similar pitfalls.

"Bolton's account will be difficult for Republicans to dismiss," said Susan Shirk, chair of the 21st Century China Centre at the University of California, San Diego. "It helps explain why the administration has actually accomplished so little in its pressure campaign against China, namely that it was undercut by President Trump himself, who fawned over Xi Jinping in order to get personal political and perhaps commercial favours from the Chinese leader.

"Chinese leaders have learned how to manipulate autocrats in other countries who are just out for themselves, and they applied these lessons to the way they manipulated President Trump," she added.

Trump denounced Bolton's book Thursday, saying on Twitter that it was a "compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad."

Bolton resigned in September over major policy clashes with Trump, though the president has said that he fired Bolton, a contention he repeated in the tweet: "Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is!"

Trump also asserted a tough tone toward China on Thursday, negating a claim made the previous day by Robert E Lighthizer, the US trade representative, that Washington would not seek to "decouple" the U.S. economy from China's. "That was a policy option years ago, but I don't think it's a policy or reasonable policy option at this point," Lighthizer told the House Ways and Means Committee.

