Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Takes Deepak and Megha to Task

For their misbehaviour in the week that has gone by, the contestants faced the wrath of host Salman Khan. Multiple fights in the house have created a very gloomy environment. There were nasty arguments including one where Megha ended up spitting on Deepak and throwing a shoe at him. Jasleen and Somi's argument on being over-dramatic too had created a divide in the house, adding to the tense atmosphere.

Salman Khan pulled up Deepak for his misbehaviour and and the tone in which he was speaking to contestants. He told Deepak that he was being oversmart as he knows nobody can touch him in the house and so can get away by doing such things. He even accused him of becoming irritating rather than entertaining. Megha was also questioned for being extremely rude and showing her ugly side. Salman also called Somi extremely ‘interfering’ and that her behaviour was unnecessary.

Even Dipika’s friendship with Karanvir was questioned, as the relationship has soured over the last few weeks. Karanvir defended this by saying that Dipika does not sort out issues but keeps it to herself, with Surbhi adding that her only priority is Sreesanth.

Gharwalon ne thehraya @meghadhade ko iss week ka sabse bada gunehgaar aur bheja unhe torture room mein! Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje for all the entertainment. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Yx1IQ3Xjy1 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 24, 2018

The other issue that was discussed was Romil’s captaincy. Salman called it a ‘failed captaincy’ and said that Romil was extremely bossy. Salman asked everyone that who they thought was the gunhegaar of the week and Megha was nominated for the same and was then sent to the torture chamber. Over the next few weeks one has to see whether Salman’s firing would have any impact on the contestants.

To know more, watch Bigg Boss 12 on Colors at 9pm.

